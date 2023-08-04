NASA and Axiom Space sign order for fourth private astronaut mission

NASA and Axiom Space have inked an agreement for the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, named Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), is scheduled for launch no earlier than August 2024 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

While the exact launch date is yet to be determined, the Ax-4 mission is expected to spend up to 14 days docked to the space station. The prime crew members for the mission will be confirmed once they are approved by NASA and its international partners.

The crew will undergo comprehensive training with NASA, international partners, and SpaceX, the launch provider for transportation to and from the ISS. The training will cover spacecraft systems, procedures, and emergency preparedness for the Dragon spacecraft.

"Our Axiom Space team is looking forward to a fourth mission to the International Space Station. Each mission allows us to build on the foundation we have set for the world's first commercial space station, Axiom Station, preparing our teams and orbital platform to succeed the International Space Station operations in low Earth orbit," said Michael Suffredini, CEO and president of Axiom Space.

Axiom Space is acquiring NASA services through a mission-specific order and a reimbursable Space Act Agreement. The mission-specific order encompasses crew supplies, cargo delivery to space, storage, and in-orbit resources for daily use. Additionally, it allows for up to seven contingency days aboard the space station.

Through the Space Act Agreements, Axiom Space will reimburse NASA for various services required to enable the mission, such as crew member training and the use of facilities at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Additionally, SpaceX has its own reimbursable agreement with NASA Kennedy for launch services.

Earlier this year, NASA selected Axiom Space for the third private astronaut mission, and the proposed crew members for that mission are currently being reviewed by NASA and its international partners, with an announcement expected later this year. The third private astronaut mission is now targeted for launch no earlier than January 2024.