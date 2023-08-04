Left Menu

India to be a developed nation, modernising infra at rapid pace: R K Singh

Updated: 04-08-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 12:14 IST
India to be a developed nation, modernising infra at rapid pace: R K Singh
Union Minister R K Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
Union Minister R K Singh on Friday said India is poised to become a developed nation, as the country is modernising its infrastructure at a rapid pace.

Addressing a press conference Singh said, ''Now we are transforming ourselves into a developed country. We will be a developed country.'' Stressing that India is modernising its infrastructure at a rapid pace, he said the total length of expressway at present is 3,106 km which was 353 km in 2014.

The union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister informed that the capital expenditure by the government has increased to Rs 10 lakh crore in 2023-24, from Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23 and Rs 5.5 lakh crore in 2021-22.

He further noted that the country's peak power demand has already touched 223 GW and 50GW of conventional power generation capacity is under construction.

On renewable energy, he said India has plans to develop 50 GW renewable energy capacity per annum and aims to have 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Singh further noted that India will be connected with the Kashmir valley by railway in the current financial year.

