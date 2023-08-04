Left Menu

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover completes one of its most difficult climbs ever

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-08-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 14:00 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Ahead of its 11th anniversary on Mars, NASA's Curiosity rover experienced one of the hardest climbs of the mission. While investigating a crater-laden location nicknamed "Jau".

The location offers scientists a rare close-up view of several Martian impact craters in one place. The journey, however, was full of challenges, with Curiosity facing a trifecta of obstacles - a sharp 23-degree incline, slippery sand, and wheel-sized rocks that tested its mobility system.

The rover struggled through a half-dozen drives in May and June, vexing the mission drivers back on Earth. The "rover planners" worked tirelessly to chart the safest course and minimize the risk of damage.

Curiosity operates on the basis of instructions sent from Earth the night before, and data returns only after the rover has completed its tasks. However, unexpected stoppages, called "faults," can occur when the wheels encounter excessive slipping or massive rocks, causing them to be raised too high. On the route to the Jau crater cluster, the rover faced both scenarios on several occasions.

Instead of continuing to struggle with the original course, Dane Schoelen, the strategic route planning lead for Curiosity at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and his colleagues devised a lateral detour, aiming for a spot approximately 492 feet (150 meters) away where the incline appeared to level out. Though they relied on imagery from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, space images can only provide a rough sense of the terrain, leaving room for unforeseen surprises.

The detour meant adding a few more weeks to the journey to Jau. Fortunately, their calculated risk paid off, and Curiosity successfully ascended the slope, marking a moment of triumph for the rover and its route planners. Since this difficult ascent, the mission scientists have wrapped an investigation of the crater cluster and now the rover is gearing up to explore a new area higher up on Mount Sharp.

 

