Left Menu

2 dead, three injured as wall of dilapidated building collapses in Agra village

PTI | Agra | Updated: 04-08-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 13:38 IST
2 dead, three injured as wall of dilapidated building collapses in Agra village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man and a child died Friday morning when the wall of a nearly 300-year-old dilapidated building collapsed on two adjacent houses in a village here, police said.

They said three people sustained injuries in the incident which occurred in Umretha village under the Basoni police station area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Somendra Meena said the injured, Raunak (4), Indravati (45) and Laxmi (28), were sent to a hospital.

An eyewitness of the incident said five-six people got buried under the debris of the wall after it collapsed due to rainfall in the locality.

Local people and police rescued them, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023