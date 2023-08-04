2 dead, three injured as wall of dilapidated building collapses in Agra village

A 50-year-old man and a child died Friday morning when the wall of a nearly 300-year-old dilapidated building collapsed on two adjacent houses in a village here, police said.

They said three people sustained injuries in the incident which occurred in Umretha village under the Basoni police station area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Somendra Meena said the injured, Raunak (4), Indravati (45) and Laxmi (28), were sent to a hospital.

An eyewitness of the incident said five-six people got buried under the debris of the wall after it collapsed due to rainfall in the locality.

Local people and police rescued them, she added.

