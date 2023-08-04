Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:33 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:18 IST
HP CM Sukhu calls on PM in Delhi, seeks financial assistance
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and apprised him of the losses incurred by the hill state due to heavy rainfall.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister informed Modi that the state suffered huge losses in the recent spell of heavy downpours. Highways, link roads, and irrigation, electric, and water supply schemes have been destroyed, besides heavy damage to public and private properties, he said.

Sukhu also apprised the prime minister about the losses caused to the Larji project in the state by the floods and requested for immediate financial assistance from the Centre for relief and restoration operations.

As per the statement, the prime minister listened to Sukhu and told him that a central government team has been sent to Himachal to assess the flood damage and financial assistance will be released once the team submits its report.

Prime Minister Modi also assured of all possible support to the state, the statement said.

Sukhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and sought an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

