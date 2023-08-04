Bangladesh govt notifies 4 transit routes for Tripura, other northeastern states

The Bangladesh government has declared four transhipment routes for Indian traders in Tripura and other northeastern states, officials said. The four protocol routes are Chittagong Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chittagong-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur and Mongla Port- Bibirbazar-Srimantapur, they said.

“India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods. The Bangladesh government has notified the four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states,” the state’s Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma said during a press conference.

Director of Industries and Commerce Vishwsree B said the routes have good potential for transhipment of goods.

Chakma also said Tripura plans to set up nine ‘border haats’ for bilateral trade at the local level.

“We have already sent a proposal to the Centre for setting up the nine ‘border haats’ along the India-Bangladesh border. It is under consideration,” she said.

At present, Tripura has two ‘border haats’ - Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district. Work is underway on two more ‘border haats’ at Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Kamalpur in Dhalai district, officials said.

Chakma added that the Asian Development Bank ADB has agreed in principle to invest Rs 1,200 crore for infrastructure building at the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate in West Tripura.

