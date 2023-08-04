Left Menu

Bangladesh govt notifies 4 transit routes for Tripura, other northeastern states

The Bangladesh government has declared four transhipment routes for Indian traders in Tripura and other northeastern states, officials said. The four protocol routes are Chittagong Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chittagong-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur and Mongla Port- Bibirbazar-Srimantapur, they said.India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 04-08-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 16:22 IST
Bangladesh govt notifies 4 transit routes for Tripura, other northeastern states
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangladesh government has declared four transhipment routes for Indian traders in Tripura and other northeastern states, officials said. The four protocol routes are Chittagong Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Mongla Port-Akhaura-Agartala, Chittagong-Bibirbazar-Srimantapur and Mongla Port- Bibirbazar-Srimantapur, they said.

“India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement, allowing Indian traders to use Chittagong and Mongla ports in Bangladesh for transportation of goods. The Bangladesh government has notified the four routes for transhipment of goods by Tripura and other northeastern states,” the state’s Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma said during a press conference.

Director of Industries and Commerce Vishwsree B said the routes have good potential for transhipment of goods.

Chakma also said Tripura plans to set up nine ‘border haats’ for bilateral trade at the local level.

“We have already sent a proposal to the Centre for setting up the nine ‘border haats’ along the India-Bangladesh border. It is under consideration,” she said.

At present, Tripura has two ‘border haats’ - Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district. Work is underway on two more ‘border haats’ at Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Kamalpur in Dhalai district, officials said.

Chakma added that the Asian Development Bank ADB has agreed in principle to invest Rs 1,200 crore for infrastructure building at the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate in West Tripura.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023