"The Dashing Revival of Jodhpur Breeches: A Return to Heritage Glamour"

The style sensibilities of Bollywood stars and entrepreneurs, often considered bellwethers of the fashion world, are singing praises of a vintage trend: the Jodhpur breeches. Once the sophisticated uniform of polo players in the early '20's in Jodhpur, these breeches have now transformed into a fashion statement, walking off the polo grounds onto the fashion runways and red carpets. The Jodhpur breeches echo a timeless elegance, recalling the regal essence of their equestrian origins. From being an integral part of the royal's casual wardrobe, they have now seamlessly integrated into the style arsenal of modern, fashion-conscious individuals, completely democratizing the look. A significant part of this revival can be credited to the venerable fashion house, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur. Over its 25-year journey, the brand has been instrumental in re-establishing this piece of heritage wardrobe into mainstream fashion.

