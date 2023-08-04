Welspun Corp reports Rs 168 crore net profit in Q1
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 17:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Welspun Corp on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.45 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher income.
It had reported a Rs 95 lakh loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 4,118.78 crore from Rs 1,394.51 crore a year ago.
Welspun Corp Ltd is one of the world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Welspun Corp Ltd
- Rs 1
- 394.51
- Rs 4
- 118.78
- Rs 168.45
- Welspun Corp
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt
CSB Bank Q1 profit rises 16 pc to Rs 132 crore
Hyperlocal services startup Dusminute raises Rs 11.5 crore
Hindustan Unilever Q1 PAT grows 6.9 pc to Rs 2,556 crore; total income at Rs 15,679 crore: Co filing.
Sterlite Power commissions Rs 1,600 cr project in Brazil