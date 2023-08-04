Left Menu

Delhivery Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 89.5 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:10 IST
Logistics company Delhivery on Friday said its net loss has narrowed to Rs 89.5 crore in the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to higher income.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 3,99.3 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to 2,031.1 crore from Rs 1,794.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Loss after tax in the same period narrowed by 78 per cent on a year-on-year basis and 44 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 159 crore in Q4 FY23, the company said in a separate statement.

''We won important contracts in Q1, from marquee clients like Havells, TATA Motors, MamaEarth, which we expect to reflect in subsequent quarters,'' its MD and CEO Sahil Barua said in a statement.

Additionally, the company has appointed Anindya Ghose as an independent director. He currently holds the position of Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Technology and Marketing at New York University's Leonard N Stern School of Business.

''He (Ghose) is an expert at helping companies on their AI transformation journeys...'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

