Left Menu

J’khand ULBs missed grant of Rs 253 cr for not holding polls on time: CAG

Jharkhand urban local bodies ULBs missed a Rs 253.46 crore grant under the 14th Finance Commission for not conducting elections on time, according to a CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday. The ULBs were deprived of grants amounting to Rs 253.46 crore from the 14th Finance Commission during the financial year 2015-16 to 2019-20 due to not conducting elections on time, the report said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 19:54 IST
J’khand ULBs missed grant of Rs 253 cr for not holding polls on time: CAG
Representative Image Image Credit: Comptroller and Auditor General of India
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand urban local bodies (ULBs) missed a Rs 253.46 crore grant under the 14th Finance Commission for not conducting elections on time, according to a CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Friday. The report said that elections were pending for 18 to 50 months in 15 ULBs, where development works were being carried out either by administrators or special officers. “The ULBs were deprived of grants amounting to Rs 253.46 crore from the 14th Finance Commission during the financial year 2015-16 to 2019-20 due to not conducting elections on time,” the report said. It also mentioned how Ranchi’s ambitious drainage and sewerage system could not be completed in 17 years, despite spending several crores of rupees on the project. “The project, which was started in June 2005, could not be completed till August 2022. The deadline to complete the project was till September 2017, which was later extended to March 2019 and then January 2023. The primary objective of the project has failed,” the report said.

The report said that state lost the central assistance in the Harmu river rejuvenation and conservation project.

The guidelines of the National River Conservation Plan were not followed despite suggestions by the IIT-Mumbai. “Due to which, Jharkhand was deprived of central assistance of Rs 55.03 crore,” the CAG report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
3
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023