MP: Red alert issued for 8 districts; several of state's eastern areas receive rain on Friday

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-08-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 20:51 IST
The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a 'red alert' for eight districts in Madhya Pradesh and forecast heavy rain ranging from 115.6 millimetres to 204.4 millimetres, an official said.

The forecast is for a period ending at 8:30am on Saturday, the official added.

The red alert is for Panna, Damoh, Niwari, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Vidisha and Raisen districts, the official informed.

The IMD issued an 'orange alert', for rainfall ranging from 64.5 millimetres to 150 millimetres, in eight districts, namely Sehore, Narmadapuram, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Chattarpur and Tikamgarh, he added.

Several areas in the eastern part of the state received rain during the day, resulting in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan putting off his tour of Damoh, he said.

Explaining the cause of the rainfall in eastern MP, IMD Bhopal Centre Director R Balasubramanian told PTI a depression remained over Shahdol district.

''It has moved northward and weakened into a lower pressure area over Rewa district. Tikamgarh district received the highest rainfall of 53 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday,'' he said.

Earlier, the highest rainfall of 176 mm was recorded in Narsinghpur district in a 24-hour period from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, as per IMD data.

A total of 17 out of 21 sluice gates of Bargi dam in Jabalpur as well as gates of some other dams have been opened for water release, state government officials said.

