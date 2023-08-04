Himachal monsoon: Death toll touches 200

The death toll in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24 has touched 200 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,650 crore, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As many as 238 people have sustained injuries while 32 are missing, according to the latest data provided by the centre.

Of the 200 people who died during the monsoon, 76 died in road accidents, 39 in landslides, 27 by falling from height, 18 in flash floods, 17 in accidental drowning, one in cloud burst, nine due to electrocution and 13 due to other reasons.

During the monsoon, 832 houses have been completely damaged and 7,401 houses were damaged partially, according to the centre.

About 315 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka National Highway-5 connecting Shimla with Chandigarh, are blocked in the state. The Shimla-Kalka road has been blocked since Wednesday following a landslide at Chakki Mor near Koti on the Dharampur-Parwanoo stretch. Vehicles are being routed through alternative roads.

The local Met office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains on August 5 and 6 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 10. Light to heavy rains lashed a few parts of the state and Dharamshala received 133.5 mm of rain, Dhaulakuan 69 mm, Nahan 37 mm, Kufri 17.5 mm and Shimla 15 mm.

