NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft operating normally; begins returning data

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-08-2023 09:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 09:27 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA has successfully reestablished full communications with its veteran Voyager 2 spacecraft. After an inadvertent mishap left the spacecraft adrift in space, mission controllers at the agency's Deep Space Network (DSN) facility in Canberra, Australia, launched an interstellar "shout" across a staggering distance of 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) to bring the spacecraft back on track.

The tense 37-hour wait for a response finally culminated in a triumphant return of science and telemetry data on Friday, August 4, confirming that the spacecraft is in a healthy state and remains on its expected trajectory, the agency said on Friday.

On July 21, a series of planned commands inadvertently caused Voyager 2's antenna to drift 2 degrees away from its Earth-facing position. This unintentional shift led to a loss of communication between NASA and the spacecraft, leaving it unable to receive instructions or transmit valuable data back to Earth.

The twin Voyager 2 and Voyager 1 spacecraft have been on an epic journey through the cosmos for over four decades. Operating in interstellar space, the twin probes are located more than 12.3 billion miles (19.9 billion kilometers) and 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) from Earth, respectively.

Initially designed to conduct closeup studies of Jupiter, Saturn and its rings, and the larger moons of the two planets, the probes successfully conducted additional flybys of the two outermost giant planets - Uranus and Neptune. The iconic interstellar explorers will continue their groundbreaking missions, returning valuable data to unlock the mysteries of our universe and inspiring generations to come.

