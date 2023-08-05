Left Menu

SpaceX preps for another Starlink mission launch on Falcon 9

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-08-2023 11:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 11:20 IST
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr
  • United States

SpaceX has announced its plan to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Sunday, August 6, at 9:00 p.m. ET (01:00 UTC on August 7). The Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

Should the need arise, SpaceX has scheduled up to four additional launch opportunities on the same day, starting at 9:50 p.m. ET (1:50 UTC) and continuing until 12:22 a.m. ET on August 7 (4:22 UTC).

The Falcon 9's first stage booster leading this mission has an impressive track record, having supported three previous flights - Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and one Starlink mission. Shortly after stage separation, the Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will be providing a live webcast of the upcoming Starlink mission. The webcast is expected to commence about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation project aimed at creating a massive network of small satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO) to provide high-speed and reliable internet access to users around the world, including in remote and underserved regions where traditional internet infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

The launch is yet another step toward the realization of the global high-speed internet coverage goal, enabling improved connectivity for individuals, businesses, and communities worldwide. The accessibility of reliable internet connectivity in remote and rural areas has the potential to unlock opportunities in education, healthcare, e-commerce, and various other sectors, significantly bridging the digital divide.

