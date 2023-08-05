Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero Province in Argentina - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2023 13:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 13:03 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Santiago Del Estero Province, Argentina, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 620 km (385 miles), GFZ said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Santiago Del Estero Province
- Argentina
Advertisement