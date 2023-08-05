Left Menu

Maharashtra: Workshop held in Palghar district to raise awareness of earthquakes

According to an official release, the workshop was held at Dahanu sub-division office on Friday in which village heads and field officials of the revenue department were given details about earthquakes and ways to prepare and respond to the natural events.Scientists and subject matter experts from National Center for Seismology Dr Ambikapathy Ammani and Dr Ajay Pratap Singh took the participants through the details of tremors, said the release by Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 05-08-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 05-08-2023 14:09 IST
Maharashtra: Workshop held in Palghar district to raise awareness of earthquakes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The potential risks to life and property due to earthquakes and the precautions one should take to minimise loss were the focus of a daylong workshop organised by authorities in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The Dahanu region of the district has been experiencing tremors of different intensities since 2018. According to an official release, the workshop was held at Dahanu sub-division office on Friday in which village heads and field officials of the revenue department were given details about earthquakes and ways to prepare and respond to the natural events.

Scientists and subject matter experts from National Center for Seismology – Dr Ambikapathy Ammani and Dr Ajay Pratap Singh – took the participants through the details of tremors, said the release by Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. Sub Divisional Magistrate Sanjita Mahapatra talked about the purpose of the workshop, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Teva agrees to pay $126 million to US hospitals over opioids and more

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 11: Join now

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

WRAPUP 1-Two measures of corporate health flash red

 United Kingdom
4
FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

FEATURE-'People of the forest': Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023