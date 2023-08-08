Left Menu

(Update: Spacewalk Underway) Russian cosmonauts prep for Wednesday's spacewalk to install debris shields

(Update: Spacewalk Underway) Russian cosmonauts prep for Wednesday's spacewalk to install debris shields
Roscosmos cosmonauts are gearing up for a spacewalk aimed at upgrading the International Space Station (ISS), on Wednesday, August 9. The spacewalk, slated to commence at approximately 10:45 a.m., will last up to seven hours.

Expedition 69 crew members, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, will step outside the station's Poisk airlock to undertake a series of tasks including attaching three vital debris shields to the Rassvet module and testing the durability and sturdiness of a pivotal work platform which will be affixed to the end of the European robotic arm attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Prokopyev, a seasoned spacewalker, will participate in his eighth spacewalk, donning an Orlan spacesuit adorned with red stripes. His colleague, Petelin, will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes to conduct his sixth spacewalk.

NASA will provide live coverage of the upcoming spacewalk on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

Prokopyev and Petelin began the spacewalk at 10:44 a.m. EDT. It is the 10th spacewalk at the ISS in 2023 and the 267th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades. 

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

Bikano enters branded spice segment

