Coal India Q1 net profit falls 10 pc to Rs 7,941.40 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:46 IST
Coal India Q1 net profit falls 10 pc to Rs 7,941.40 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
Coal India on Tuesday posted a 10.1 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,941.40 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, dragged by higher expenses.

The coal major had clocked a net profit of Rs 8,834.22 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 37,521.03 crore, up 4 per cent from Rs 36,086.68 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses surged to Rs 26,785.68 crore from Rs 23,985.31 crore, a rise of 11.67 per cent.

Coal India, under the Ministry of Coal, is a leading producer and supplier of coal in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

