Merlin Group Launches Serenia - the Tallest Residential Address on B T Road

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India • A unique luxury condominium with two, three and four-bedroom fully air-conditioned residences featuring rare panoramic views, luxurious amenities, unique skywalks to add to the boundlessness and unparalleled access to key city landmarks, culture, shopping destinations and green space.

• Three side open units with plenty open space and a breath-taking lake view makes the project a must have possession for buyers.

• The project will boast of skywalk facility that would connect one tower with another.

• Dev & Rukmini, power couple and actors endorse the project for its aspirational features, credibility. Merlin Group, the leading real estate conglomerate in Eastern India with footprints across the country and beyond the borders, has launched Serenia – The tallest residential condominium on B T Road. Merlin Serenia would be an apt choice for the aspiring buyers who yearn for a liberated feeling in a boundless space. The group has roped in leading actors Dev and Rukmini, the most eligible power couple in Kolkata, to endorse this power project. Experience a life with limitless freedom and solitude in nature's bounty! Then look no further than Serenia – The towering residential masterpiece, from the House of Merlin.

"North Kolkata exudes an old world charm with its winding lanes, century old buildings alongside traditional box like houses with shared walls. We at Merlin, with decades of experience in crafting architectural masterpieces, are all set to redefine the concept quality living in this part of the city of Joy. Our residential project would break the confines of homogenous environment with a feel of boundlessness and unhindered solitude. With its impeccably designed residences and a host of lifestyle amenities, Merlin Serenia would change the skyline of North Kolkata," said Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group.

Merlin Serenia, a joint venture between Eden Realty and Merlin Group, will spread over an area of 11 acres. Located near Indian Statistical Institute on B .T. Road Merlin Serenia would boast of 4 towers soaring to 28 floor each offering its residents panoramic views of the acres of greenery and an 18 acre pristine lake surrounding it.

The 832 spacious and elegant apartments, will come with a choice of two, three or four BHK units with built up areas ranging from 732 sq ft. to 1634 sq. ft. Priced between Rs 64 lakhs to Rs 1.3 crore, Serenia offers a total saleable area of approximately 9,89,491 sq. ft. in Built up area . The project adheres to all green building norms and is RERA approved. Construction will be completed by December 2028.

The strategic positioning of the location would make it the perfect choice for busy executives and frequent flyers. The airport is a mere 30-minute drive away via Belgharia expressway and the location offers convenient access to other key destinations such as railway stations, schools, colleges and hospitals. The metro stations of Noapara and Baranagar are within close proximity. It would take just 15 minutes to reach the Five Point Crossing of Shyambazar by road transport. The Dumdum and Dakshineswar railway stations are just a few kilometres away. Other vantage points like school, colleges and hospitals and prime railway stations are also within the reach of the project. The location is well connected to the central business district and New Town and Sector V making it a preferred choice for IT professionals.

Amenities galore: Open on all three sides, the space knows no limit here. The balcony and Open terrace blend seamlessly, blurring the boundaries between rooms and inviting a sense of freedom and fluidity. The abundant use of glass would usher in sunlight to sneak in and fill each corner with warmth and positive energy.

The Amenities of a gated community offered within this residential project are as limitless as can be. From rooftop gardens to sprawling swimming pools that seem to merge with the horizon, Project Serenia would take one closer to the stars. The Skywalk would add to the boundlessness. The State-of-the-art fitness centers, recreational areas like club houses, amphitheater, lounges, yoga deck and jogging trail amid greenery and many more - encourage exploration and adventure.

Commenting on the developments around B T Road in North Kolkata, Saket Mohta, MD, Merlin Group said, "North Kolkata deserves a complete make over in terms of architectural marvels, retail footprints. The area calls for a state-of-the-art mall to cater to the huge population living here. We at Merlin Group is committed to bring in the welcome changes here by defining the skyline of the city. Serenia is one such offering from us that is set to change the benchmark of living experience in this part." About Merlin Group Merlin Group is Eastern India's leading real estate conglomerate and India's leading real estate developer. It has more than four decades of track record of sustained growth, customer satisfaction and innovation. Merlin Group has been one the trusted brands to reckon with in the real estate industry for over four decades in India. Merlin has developed over 100 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 20+ million square feet of prime commercial, residential and retail space in India along with international operations in Colombo, Srilanka. The group has expanded its footprint beyond Kolkata in Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Raipur and Bhubaneswar.

With a fleet of prestigious residential and commercial complexes spanning across India, Merlin Group has innovated with various formats and core projects including premium housing, essential housing, country homes and bungalows, specialty malls, office towers, I.T. buildings, hotels, new generation clubs and resorts, serviced apartments, stadium and townships. Merlin's portfolio of real estate developments spans the commercial, residential, retail and hospitality segments of the real estate industry. Merlin's residential projects are also designed to obtain IGBC Green Homes certification as part of the efforts towards creating sustainable developments. Some of the landmark projects of Merlin Group include Acropolis Mall, South City Mall and Altair in Sri Lanka.

Merlin Group a committed corporate with focus on corporate social responsibility initiatives has won a recognition Times Philanthropic Honours from the prestigious publication The Times of India in the year 2022 for its contribution to sustainability initiatives.

