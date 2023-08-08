Left Menu

CM Stalin launches TN Forest, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:52 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the state's Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau to combat forest and wildlife crimes such as poaching.

Also, he released a logo for the Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (TNFWCCB) at an event held at the Secretariat.

The move fulfills an announcement made by the government in the state Assembly in 2021-22 to establish the TNFWCCB to prevent forest and related crimes.

The bureau will be headquartered at Panagal Building, Saidapet, here, and function under a director and four additional directors for Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Ramanathapuram zones.

As many as 118 forest staff are currently working at this bureau which has registered over 190 wildlife offenses including poaching of elephants for tusks, poaching of tigers for skin, snakes, parrots, shells, etc., and arrested about 50 people.

Forest Minister M Mathivendan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator (Conservation, Awareness & TNFWCCB) Akash Deep Baruah, Director, TNFWCCB R Kanchana and senior officials were present.

''Welcoming a new era in protecting our forests and wildlife. The Tamil Nadu Forest and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is being launched today by CM Thiru@mkstalin. A momentous day for us at TN Forest Department. The logo reflects our resolve to stop wildlife crime,'' Sahu said in a tweet.

