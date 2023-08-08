Peninsula Land Q1 profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 60.46 crore

Realty firm Peninsula Land Ltd has clocked a more than four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 60.46 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 12.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 188.33 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year from Rs 318 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Mumbai-based Peninsula Land, part of Ashok Piramal Group, posted a higher net profit on the back of an exceptional gain of Rs 34.64 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)