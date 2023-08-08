Left Menu

Peninsula Land Q1 profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 60.46 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 17:56 IST
Peninsula Land Q1 profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 60.46 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Peninsula Land Ltd has clocked a more than four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 60.46 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 12.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 188.33 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal year from Rs 318 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Mumbai-based Peninsula Land, part of Ashok Piramal Group, posted a higher net profit on the back of an exceptional gain of Rs 34.64 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023