Brigade Enterprises Q1 net profit falls 56 pc to Rs 38.53 crore

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Tuesday reported a 56 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 38.53 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 87.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 685.43 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 920.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises has developed many residential, commercial (office and retail) and hotel projects across South India in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

