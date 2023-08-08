Left Menu

July was world's hottest on record, EU scientists say

Last month was the hottest July on record, with abnormally high temperatures recorded on both land and sea, the European Union's Copernicus climate change panel said on Tuesday. Scientists warned late last month that it was on track to become the world's hottest month on record. This year has been the third-warmest year to date, Copernicus deputy head Samantha Burgess said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-08-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 18:51 IST
July was world's hottest on record, EU scientists say
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Last month was the hottest July on record, with abnormally high temperatures recorded on both land and sea, the European Union's Copernicus climate change panel said on Tuesday. Scientists warned late last month that it was on track to become the world's hottest month on record.

This year has been the third-warmest year to date, Copernicus deputy head Samantha Burgess said. "We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July," she said.

"It shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records." June had also smashed through the previous temperature record for that month, according to Copernicus, which bases its calculations on a dataset going back to 1950.

Sweltering temperatures have affected considerable swathes of the planet, with heat records registered from Death Valley in the U.S. state of California to a northwest China township as Canada and southern Europe battle wildfires. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023