Birla's Svatantra set to be 2nd biggest MFI with Rs 1,479 crore-buy of Bansal's Chaitanya

Svatantra, a micro-lending company promoted by industrialist Kumarmangalam Birla's daughter Ananya Birla, is set to become the second biggest microfinance institution with the Rs 1,479 crore-acquisition of peer Chaitanya.

Svatantra announced that it will be acquiring Chaitanya India Fin Credit, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal's Navi Group, to expand its size.

In a statement, Svatantra said the acquisition will transform the MicroFinance Institution (MFI) landscape and catapult it to be the second largest MFI entity in India with a reach of more than 3.6 million active customers through 1,517 branches across 20 states. Their combined Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 12,409 crore as on March 31, 2023.

Svatantra's over 7,000 employees serve more than 2.2 million rural customers across 19 states and the entity had Rs 7,499 crore of AUM as on March 31, 2023, the statement said and added that the acquisition is set to be completed by the end of 2023.

Chaitanya, which had a book of Rs 4,900 crore as of March 2023, had raised Rs 75 crore in core capital in June this year. Its 6,000 employees serve 1.4 million customers in 12 states.

Interestingly, the MFI was bought by Bansal for just Rs 150 crore along with its parent Navi Finserv in 2019.

The 29-year-old Ananya Birla, who is also into creating music, affirmed commitment to lend responsibly and added that the combined entity will command a substantial reach which will ''enable the delivery of a diverse array of financial services''.

Her father's diversified conglomerate also boasts of a financial services arm, Aditya Birla Capital.

Bansal, who was one of the Co-Founders of e-commerce major Flipkart, said Chaitanya has grown six times in the last four years.

''This transaction is in line with our strategic plan to focus on our digital-first businesses, as we continue our digital-first financial services through the Navi Group,'' he said and hoped that the business will continue to grow under the new owners.

Ananya Birla had started Svatantra in 2013 and the entity has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 118 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)