UPDATE 1-China allocates second tranche of funds in August for agriculture disaster relief

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China in late July, with strong winds and heavy rain lashing the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. The typhoon later rolled inland and brought record-breaking rainfall to northern and northeastern regions, flooding cities and villages.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:02 IST
China will allocate a further 732 million yuan ($101.38 million) to support agricultural sectors across the country that were hit by typhoon Doksuri, state media CCTV reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The second tranche of disaster relief funds brings the total package to 1.164 billion yuan ($161.22 million). Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China in late July, with strong winds and heavy rain lashing the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang.

The typhoon later rolled inland and brought record-breaking rainfall to northern and northeastern regions, flooding cities and villages. The fund is for Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Tianjin and Beijing in the north, Shaanxi in the northwest, Jilin and Heilongjiang in the northeast, Zhejiang in the east, and Fujian province in the south, the state media report said.

One of the northeastern provinces Heilongjiang, China's top grain producing region, remains flooded and could be hit by more rain as Typhoon Khanun makes landfall later this week. ($1 = 7.2201 Chinese yuan renminbi)

