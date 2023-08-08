Left Menu

Tamil Nadu to emulate Kerala's KFON model, Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan visits Kerala to study project

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-08-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 20:15 IST
Tamil Nadu to emulate Kerala's KFON model, Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan visits Kerala to study project
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@ptrmadurai)
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Minister for IT and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan on Tuesday reached Kerala to study the LDF government's ambitious KFON project that provides free internet connections for poor families.

The first phase of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project, aimed at providing free internet connections to families living below the poverty line in the state, was launched recently by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiagarajan visited Vijayan at the assembly complex here and sought details of the progress of the implementation of the multi-crore initiative, a CMO statement here said.

The neighbouring state is planning to implement the initiative under the title Tamil Nadu Fibre Optic Network, it said.

''Delighted to meet Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan today. Had a productive discussion about the innovative KFON project aimed at obviating the digital divide. Our states collaborate for progress and people's welfare. @ptrmadurai,'' Vijayan tweeted later.

Besides the ministers, officials from both states also took part in the meeting, the CMO statement added.

The KFON project is intended to provide quality internet free of cost to the poor, and at affordable rates to others.

About 20 lakh people would get very fast and free Internet connections through this project, the Kerala government has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

UP: 7 die in separate incidents of drowning, snake bite

 India
2
Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

Sun emits intense solar flare; NASA observatory captures event | See pic

 Global
3
Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

 India
4
Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

Key factors shaping Malaysian state polls

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023