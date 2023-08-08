K'taka govt considers undertaking comprehensive development of industrial estates in state

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries and Basic Infrastructure Minister M B Patil on Tuesday said that the government is considering undertaking ''exhaustive and comprehensive'' development of industrial estates in the state, and then hand it over to the industrial unions for further maintenance. Speaking at a meeting of the elected representatives of Raichur district, here, the minister said, he was aware of the inadequate infrastructural facilities in industrial estates and steps are being taken to address them.

''After we undertake a comprehensive development of industrial estates, we intend to handover the estates to industrial unions for further maintenance. The tax collected in industrial estate will be shared between the union (70 per cent) and the respective town municipalities (30 per cent),'' Patil said.

The minister also directed the Commissioner of Textiles to prepare a proposal to be submitted to the Centre for setting up of a Textile Park in Raichur district.

''I am aware that there are more than 120 ginning mills in the district. Raichur rightly deserves a Textile Park,'' he added.

