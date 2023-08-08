Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Ikungi, Tanzania - USGS
Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:30 IST
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near Ikungi in Tanzania on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
