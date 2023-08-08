Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US's earthquake aid license expires -Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2023 21:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. Treasury Department license authorizing certain earthquake-related aid to Syria "was a time-limited authorization intended to reinforce existing humanitarian authorizations for disaster relief," according to a Treasury spokesperson on Tuesday.
Treasury's existing United Nations and non-governmental organization licenses and Syria humanitarian authorizations can allow the aid, including disaster relief, to reach Syrians after the earthquake-specific license expired, the Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- U.S. Treasury Department
- United Nations
- Syria
- Syrians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senior US Treasury official to raise Russia grain deal in visit to Kenya, Somalia
Senior US Treasury official to raise Russia grain deal in travel to Kenya, Somalia
US willing to take 'targeted' actions against China for national security, Treasury official says
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid sloganeering by members of opposition, treasury benches.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by members of opposition, treasury benches.