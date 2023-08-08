Humanitarian aid for Syria can continue as US's earthquake aid license expires -Treasury

A U.S. Treasury Department license authorizing certain earthquake-related aid to Syria "was a time-limited authorization intended to reinforce existing humanitarian authorizations for disaster relief," according to a Treasury spokesperson on Tuesday.

Treasury's existing United Nations and non-governmental organization licenses and Syria humanitarian authorizations can allow the aid, including disaster relief, to reach Syrians after the earthquake-specific license expired, the Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)