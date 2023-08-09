Prepare strategy for opening of all roads in HP's Rohru assembly segment by Aug 15: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked for a comprehensive strategy for the opening of all roads in Rohru assembly segment in Shimla district by August 15, and has announced an immediate allocation of Rs 1 crore to expedite road restoration efforts there.

Presiding over a meeting to evaluate the ongoing rehabilitation and restoration efforts in Rohru late evening on Tuesday, Sukhu emphasised on the need to ensure unimpeded transportation of apple produce to the markets which has been affected by the recent floods in the state. He directed officers to work round the clock to facilitate the farmers, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

The chief minister also stressed the need to construct temporary roads, wherever requiredthe statement said. Sukhu also said all the link roads should be made fully operational by August 15 and sought a comprehensive report from the Public Works Department and the deputy commissioner about the progress so far.

He assured that there won't be any financial constraint for restoring normalcy in the flood-affected regions, though heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides have led to substantial property damage amounting to over Rs 8,000 crore, the statement said.

Sukhu said as per initial estimates, rain-related loss in Rohru assembly constituency amounts to approximately Rs 340 crore. The Public Works Department has incurred losses amounting to Rs 155 crore, the Revenue Department Rs 84 crore, the Jal Shakti Department Rs 69 crore, the Horticulture Department Rs. 23 crore, besides loss of around rupees nine crore to other departments.

It was reported in the meeting that 34 houses have been completely destroyed, while 819 houses have been partially damaged within the Rohru assembly constituency. 137 cow shelters and around 21,000 apple plants have also been damaged in the floods. As a measure of relief, a sum of Rs 1.09 crore has been released to support the households affected by complete or partial damage, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)