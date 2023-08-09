Left Menu

Maharashtra: Rain deficit in Parbhani district reaches 36.4 per cent

The rain deficit in Maharashtras Parbhani district has reached 36.4 per cent, an official report said on Wednesday.The district is a part of the states Marathwada region which also comprises Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur, and Nanded.Other than Nanded, no district in the region has received adequate rainfall, it said.Since June 1, Parbhani district has received 63.6 per cent of rainfall.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 17:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The rain deficit in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district has reached 36.4 per cent, an official report said on Wednesday.

The district is a part of the state’s Marathwada region which also comprises Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Latur, and Nanded.

Other than Nanded, no district in the region has received adequate rainfall, it said.

Since June 1, Parbhani district has received 63.6 per cent of rainfall. The expected rainfall here is 430.6 mm, but the district has received 273.9 mm of rainfall, said a report from the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

In Jalna, 254.1 mm of rainfall (73.4 per cent) has been recorded against the rainfall of 346.1 mm. This points to a deficit of 23.6 per cent. The deficits in rainfall in other districts of Marathwada are Aurangabad (23.2 per cent), Beed (18.4 per cent), Latur (16.5 per cent), Osmanabad (12.2 per cent), and Hingoli (8.2 per cent), the report says.

Nanded is the only outlier in the region. Since June 1, it has recorded 580.6 mm of rainfall against the expected rainfall of 471.5 mm, registering a surplus of 23.1 per cent, said the report.

