Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 18:32 IST
Odd News Roundup: Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session

Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of yoga with a furry twist. Kittens wandered around the sunlit studio in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi as the session began, some resting on the mats as soft music filled the air, while others stared curiously at the attendees as they switched between yoga poses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023