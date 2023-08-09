Left Menu

NASA's Webb reveals fresh insights on Earendel - the farthest star ever detected by Hubble

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-08-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2023 20:40 IST
NASA's Webb reveals fresh insights on Earendel - the farthest star ever detected by Hubble
Image Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, D. Coe (STScI/AURA for ESA; Johns Hopkins University), B. Welch (NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center; University of Maryland, College Park). Image processing: Z. Levay.

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided fresh insights into Earendel, the most distant star ever detected. First discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope, the star is located in the Sunrise Arc galaxy and is detectable only via an effect called gravitational lensing.

The fresh observations conducted using Webb's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) have revealed that Earendel is a massive B-type star more than twice as hot as our Sun, and about a million times as bright.

Hubble and Webb were able to detect the star with the help of natural magnification by a huge galaxy cluster, WHL0137-08, sitting between us and Earendel.

Despite the other features in the galaxy appearing multiple times due to gravitational lensing - a natural phenomenon where the immense gravitational influence of massive objects bends and distorts light from distant sources - Earendel only appears as a single point of light even in Webb's high-resolution infrared imaging.

Calculations have revealed an astounding magnification factor of at least 4,000, indicating the Earendel's diminutive size as the most distant star ever detected, shining forth a mere billion years after the big bang.

Additionally, Webb has hinted at a potential cooler and redder companion for Earendel. NIRCam also reveals details in the Sunrise Arc - the most highly magnified galaxy yet detected in the universe's first billion years. This galaxy boasts features ranging from youthful star-forming regions to well-established star clusters, offering astronomers unprecedented insight into the early universe.

The star-forming region appears elongated and is estimated to be less than 5 million years old. The tiny dots on either side of Earendel are two images of one older, more established star cluster, estimated to be at least 10 million years old.

Furthermore, Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument is under intensive scrutiny by astronomers, which is expected to unravel the precise composition and distance measurements of the Sunrise Arc galaxy and Earendel.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepted work done by Centre, state governments: Cong MP Gogoi in LS.

Supreme Court has formed committee on Manipur, this shows it has not accepte...

 India
2
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing

FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jet...

 United States
3
TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

TDP executed Polavaram project works faster than YSRCP: Naidu

 India
4
Bikano enters branded spice segment

Bikano enters branded spice segment

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023