NASA's Webb reveals fresh insights on Earendel - the farthest star ever detected by Hubble

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided fresh insights into Earendel, the most distant star ever detected. First discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope, the star is located in the Sunrise Arc galaxy and is detectable only via an effect called gravitational lensing.

The fresh observations conducted using Webb's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) have revealed that Earendel is a massive B-type star more than twice as hot as our Sun, and about a million times as bright.

Hubble and Webb were able to detect the star with the help of natural magnification by a huge galaxy cluster, WHL0137-08, sitting between us and Earendel.

Despite the other features in the galaxy appearing multiple times due to gravitational lensing - a natural phenomenon where the immense gravitational influence of massive objects bends and distorts light from distant sources - Earendel only appears as a single point of light even in Webb's high-resolution infrared imaging.

Calculations have revealed an astounding magnification factor of at least 4,000, indicating the Earendel's diminutive size as the most distant star ever detected, shining forth a mere billion years after the big bang.

Additionally, Webb has hinted at a potential cooler and redder companion for Earendel. NIRCam also reveals details in the Sunrise Arc - the most highly magnified galaxy yet detected in the universe's first billion years. This galaxy boasts features ranging from youthful star-forming regions to well-established star clusters, offering astronomers unprecedented insight into the early universe.

The star-forming region appears elongated and is estimated to be less than 5 million years old. The tiny dots on either side of Earendel are two images of one older, more established star cluster, estimated to be at least 10 million years old.

Furthermore, Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument is under intensive scrutiny by astronomers, which is expected to unravel the precise composition and distance measurements of the Sunrise Arc galaxy and Earendel.