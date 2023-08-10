Left Menu

Ancient mud cracks offer clues to potential microbial life on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-08-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 11:06 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS/IRAP

Mars, our celestial neighbour, has long captivated the scientific community as a potential hunting ground for extraterrestrial life. While there is no conclusive evidence of alien life on the planet yet, several factors have made it a primary focus for scientific exploration.

A recent paper published in Nature proposes a compelling connection between the ancient mud cracks found on the Martian surface by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover and the potential emergence of microscopic life.

The unique hexagonal pattern of the well-preserved mud cracks offers the first evidence of wet-dry cycles occurring on early Mars. Curiosity spotted the mud cracks in 2021 while analyzing a rock sample known as "Pontours." This rock was found within a transitional zone between clay-rich layers and higher layers enriched with sulfate minerals, which typically form as water evaporates.

The distinct mineral composition in different zones reflects distinct eras in Gale Crater's history. The transitional zone between the clay-rich and sulfate-rich layers provides a record of a period marked by prolonged dry spells, during which the once-abundant lakes and rivers within the crater receded. 

According to the researchers, as mud dries, it undergoes contraction and forms fractures, often taking the shape of T-shaped junctions. Similar mud cracks, previously observed by the rover at "Old Soaker," displayed this T-shaped pattern. However, the Pontours mud cracks revealed a transformation from T-shaped to Y-shaped junctions, ultimately forming the intriguing hexagonal arrangement.

Notably, the hexagonal cracks persisted even as new sediment layers were deposited, suggesting that the wet-dry conditions continued over long periods of time. The ChemCam laser instrument on Curiosity confirmed the presence of a hardy sulfate crust along the edges of the cracks, a result of the nearby sulfate-enriched region. These crusts played a crucial role in protecting the mud cracks from erosion, ensuring their preservation over billions of years.

"This is the first tangible evidence we've seen that the ancient climate of Mars had such regular, Earth-like wet-dry cycles. But even more important is that wet-dry cycles are helpful – maybe even required – for the molecular evolution that could lead to life," said the paper's lead author, William Rapin of France's Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie.

The Pontours mud cracks provide a unique opportunity for scientists to study the remnants of a potential crucible for life. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks tectonic plate activity, preserving older periods of the planet's history and offering insight into its prebiotic conditions.

