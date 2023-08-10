Kareena Kapoor Khan picks stake in Pluckk, to be its brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has picked up a stake in Pluckk, India's leading lifestyle-oriented fresh fruit and vegetables brand, and will also be its brand ambassador, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Announcing the partnership with the actor, the firm said, ''the partnership not only marks a significant milestone for Pluckk but also sees Kareena Kapoor Khan taking a stake in the company, cementing her position as an investor and brand ambassador in the F&V industry.'' Pluckk is a leading digital lifestyle-oriented fresh fruit and veggie brand in fruits and vegetables (F&V) space founded in July 2021.

It is co-founded by Pratik Gupta and seed-funded by Exponentia Ventures with current operations in Bengaluru & Mumbai. Pluckk provides a platform to facilitate the 'farm-to-table' concept. It offers a large variety of special selections of gourmet fruits and vegetables directly to end-consumers, doing away with mediators.

Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, Pluckk offers a product range comprising 400 items across 15+ categories including essentials, exotics, hydroponics, and cuts and mixes. The diverse catalogue also includes do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits prepared at in-house certified food-tech facilities.

Seed Funded by Exponentia Ventures, Pluckk holds a strong presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune with plans to expand in the coming quarters.

''The brand has sold over 1 million products through its differentiated offerings across its D2C and marketplace channels in the last quarter,'' the statement said.

The availability of unique products such as DIY zoodles and cauli rice and a curated trends section has seen Pluckk position itself further as a leader & innovator in the merchandise space.

Furthermore, being India's first certified Plastic neutral F&V brand, Pluckk has taken the first step in its eco-conscious commitment to reducing plastic waste.

Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluckk said, ''Our vision is to build a pan-India fresh food brand dedicated to service the needs of Indian families and homes with our network of over 1,000 farmers. Kareena Kapoor Khan's partnership with Pluckk is set to propel us towards our unwavering goal.'' Khan said, ''I am delighted to be associated with Pluckk as an investor and brand ambassador, a brand that is at the forefront of providing safe and high-quality fruits and vegetables to consumers.

''As a mom personally the quality of food is very important to me. I look forward to being a part of Pluckk's remarkable journey and commitment to help consumers eat right in all of India.''

