Anti-ageing the Ayurveda Way

Life expectancy has increased by three decades since the mid-twentieth century. By 2030, one in five of the world population will be over 65 years old but longevity and old age are often accompanied by a variety of health challenges. Modern medicine has made a great deal of progress in aiding the ease of the ageing process but in order to lead a productive and natural health span, ayurveda has proven to play a very vital role in achieving healthy ageing and vitality.

Ayurveda, one of the world's most authoritative holistic medicinal institutions offers very effective practices and therapies for healthy aging whilst focusing on holistic health involving physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well- being. Specially designed and curated treatments at CGH Earth Wellness Experiences focus on prevention, building resilience and an anti-aging regimen to maintain and enhance vitality. Dr. Jouhar - Ayurveda Doctor at CGH Earth Wellness Experiences said, Ayurveda with its origins in Ancient India, is often translated as the Science of Longevity. It works on the premise that the body is composed of three doshas or energies that need to be in synchronicity. ​What distinguishes Ayurveda from other medical disciplines is that it focuses on detoxifying, strengthening, and balancing the body and mind. Rasayana Chikitsa, at CGH Earth Ayurveda Centres is a holistic treatment for cleansing, rejuvenation and regeneration of all cells and tissues enhancing an individual’s energy. immunity, and intellect.

In Ayurveda, the concept of anti-aging is described as rasayana, which aims at maintaining excellent physical and mental health through a combination of a nourishing diet, herbal medicine, yoga, meditation, and spiritual practices. Rasayana Chikitsa, a two-week program at CGH Earth Ayurveda centres, involves a cleansing routine to eliminate toxins followed by rejuvenation treatments. Depending on the medical condition and Doshas, the Vaidya will determine the course of cleansing processes. Diet and nutrition are also integral to the treatment and aid with building overall immunity and strength. Yoga and meditation are used to complement the entire healing process. A very effective technique of meditation used in the treatment is a special candlelight meditation done in a group around a burning candle where everyone gazes at the flame for several minutes as long as possible and prays together. This helps in gaining clarity, peace, and immense positivity. Another significant element of the CGH Earth Ayurvedic treatments is the practice of Satsang which involves listening to or reading the scriptures, reflecting on them, absorbing their meaning, understanding, and discussing the meaning of certain words and integrating their values into one’s daily life. This adds the necessary uplifting edge to the whole recovery process by enhancing positive energy.

Rasayana Chikitsa, a very thoughtfully curated program is only available at CGH Earth Wellness Ayurveda centres in Kerala. Kalari Kovilakom, a 200-year-old palace, is where history meets natural tranquility and Kalari Rasayana is spread over 8 acres of coconut grove land. These stunning living spaces complement the healing process with their nurturing and warm environment and an unobtrusive, quiet adherence to discipline.

So, delay the effects of ageing by committing to holistic health. For more details contact the admissions advisor on 9446465111 About CGH Earth Experience Wellness The art of healing meets the science of health at CGH Earth Experience Wellness – with experiences that heal your body, mind, and soul. Combining the power of ancient medicinal systems and traditional therapeutic practices, CGH Earth Wellness offers holistic healthcare based on Ayurveda, Naturopathy, and Yoga. It also addresses one's overall state of well-being through experiences that are fulfilling and enriching for the self. All of the transformative experiences offered by CGH Earth Wellness are intrinsically nourished by the core values that are at the heart of all the group’s hospitality and healthcare. The CGH Earth Group believes that operating with environmental sensitivity, including and benefiting the local community, and adopting the local ethos are the only ways to revive, sustain and thrive as a global collective.

A pioneer in responsible tourism in India and with a credible background spanning over five decades in offering uniquely immersive travel experiences, CGH Earth diversified into wellness with the start of Ayurveda Healthcare 17 years back at Kalari Kovilakom, followed by Kalari Rasayana. Subsequently, Prakriti Shakti was started in 2018, which offers naturopathy healthcare, another system of holistic healing with roots in indigenous wisdom. These centers are certified and accredited by NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers). While the Ayurveda and Naturopathy healing centers primarily addressed the body, SwaSwara was CGH Earth’s quest towards redefining the meaning of a true holiday. Embraced by the wilderness on the seashore of Om beach, SwaSwara addressed the mind by offering rejuvenating and immersive experiences to release, re-focus, and recalibrate the self.

Take your path to holistic healing with customized programs starting from 14-days for Ayurveda, and 7-14 days and above for Naturopathy. Take a wellness break at SwaSwara for shorter durations.

