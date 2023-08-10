China allocates $209 mln to restore water facilities hit by floods

China's finance and water resources ministries have jointly allocated 1.51 billion yuan ($209 million) to a disaster relief fund to restore water facilities hit by floods, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 7.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi)

