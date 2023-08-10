Left Menu

House collapses in HP's Sirmaur following cloudburst, two bodies recovered

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 10-08-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 16:16 IST
House collapses in HP's Sirmaur following cloudburst, two bodies recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue teams on Thursday recovered the bodies of two out of five members of a family who were trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed after water gushed into a village in Sirmaur district following a cloudburst.

The cloudburst occurred in the Poanta Sahib area of the district on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday, adding that water entered several houses in Malagi Dadiyat village. So far, three houses have been reported damaged.

One of these houses collapsed and five members of a family were feared trapped under its debris, the officials said, adding that two bodies have been recovered. The deceased were identified as Kuldeep (62) and Nitish (10).

Paonta Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gunjit Singh Cheema said the search was underway for the three other members of the family.

He said there was heavy sludge, continuously flowing water and heavy debris at the spot. The sludge flowing at a high speed carried the house more than 20 metres forward before it collapsed, the official added.

The state emergency operation centre stated that heavy damage has been caused to properties in Malagi Dadiyat and the house of Kuldeep Singh totally collapsed. Those feared trapped include Kuldeep Singh's wife Jeeto Devi, Rajni Devi and Deepika.

The officials said that some of the water got diverted towards the Dopaharia Khud which damaged properties and agriculture fields in the Puruwala village area.

Following the cloudburst, a section of the National Highway-707, which connects Poanta with Shallai, was blocked, making it difficult for authorities and police to reach Malagi Dadiyat village.

The section between Rajban and Sataun was blocked and due to the cloudburst, the water level in the Giri river has also increased, the officials said.

The administration is trying to get personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to aid the operations, they added.

So far, 231 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of the monsoon. Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6,731 crore, according to the emergency centre. About 190 roads are still closed in the state.

The local meteorological office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains on Thursday and Sunday. It has predicted a wet spell in the region till August 15.

It also cautioned of landslides, flash floods, mudslides and an increase in water flow in rivers and nullahs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023