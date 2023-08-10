Left Menu

SAIL Q1 net profit drops 74 pc to Rs 212 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 19:49 IST
SAIL Q1 net profit drops 74 pc to Rs 212 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned SAIL on Thursday posted a 74 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 212.48 crore in the April-June quarter, dragged by higher expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 804.50 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the steel maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 24,822.83 crore as against Rs 24,199.51 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses surged to Rs 24,598.06 crore from Rs 23,295.23 crore a year ago. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, is among the top four steel manufacturing companies in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023