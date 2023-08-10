Left Menu

Two more bodies of Gaurikund landslide victims recovered; search on to trace remaining 18 victims

Two more bodies of landslide victims who went missing after a landslide in Gaurikund here were recovered on Thursday, a week after the incident, officials said.The landslide occurred on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, washing away three shops located close to a rain-fed waterfall in Gaurikund and around 50 metres above the Mandakini river, which was in spate.

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:23 IST
Two more bodies of Gaurikund landslide victims recovered; search on to trace remaining 18 victims
  • Country:
  • India

Two more bodies of landslide victims who went missing after a landslide in Gaurikund here were recovered on Thursday, a week after the incident, officials said.

The landslide occurred on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, washing away three shops located close to a rain-fed waterfall in Gaurikund and around 50 metres above the Mandakini river, which was in spate. As many as 23 people, 17 of them originally from Nepal, had gone missing in the incident. Three bodies were recovered hours after the disaster struck. On Thursday, the rescue teams recovered two bodies from the area where the landslide had occurred, Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said. One of the bodies was identified as that of Veer Bahadur, while the other one is yet to be identified, Rajwar said.

Thursday's recovery took the death toll in the tragedy to 5 while 18 people are still missing, the DMO said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Yatra Management Force, police and fire brigade searched have been engaged in the search operation on the spot and in nearby areas since the early hours of August 4, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023