Save lives, UN agencies appeal, after yet another tragedy in the Mediterranean
UN News | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:37 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNHCR and IOM concerned about safety of migrants, refugees in Tunisia
The bodies of 8 migrants have been found off Tunisia after their boats sank
Two dead, 30 missing after migrant shipwrecks off Italy's Lampedusa
Two dead, 57 rescued from migrant shipwrecks off Italy's Lampedusa
Tunisia's president sacks prime minister, the first woman to hold that job in an Arab League nation