Maharashtra govt to soon form policy for setting up creches, says minister Tatkare

Maharashtra minister for women and child development Aditi Tatkare on Thursday said the state government would soon form a policy for setting up creches or day-care centres for children.

Speaking at a joint meeting of her department with those of school education, labour and home, she said the policy will consider the opinions of government as well as non-governmental organisations, adding that the fourth women's policy documentation will include the issue of creches.

The meeting was attended by Susieben Shah, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Child Rights Commission, Rubal Agrawal, the commissioner of Integrated Child Development Services, Preeti Patkar of Prerana NGO, Vrushani Naik of Mumbai Mobile Creches, Raju Tadvi, education officer of BMC, and Kamini Kapalini representing the UNICEF.

''Both parents are working and creche-like services are the need of the hour. The state will positively consider it in the next women's policy for setting up such day-care centres for children from zero to six-year age group and six to 18 years of age group. It will come up in urban and rural areas,'' Tatkare said.

The state government, state child rights commission and NGOs are keen on setting up at least one such day-care centre in every revenue division before March 8, which is celebrated as International Women's Day, Shah said.

There are eight revenue divisions in Maharashtra.

