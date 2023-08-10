Left Menu

Biocon Q1 net profit falls 11 pc to Rs 148.9 cr

At a consolidated level, revenues rose 59 per cent YoY to Rs 3,516 crore driven primarily by the 106 per cent jump in biosimilars revenue, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics said.

Biocon Ltd on Thursday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 148.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 167.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,422.6 crore as compared to Rs 2,139.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,299.2 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,977.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

''We have had a strong start to the year. At a consolidated level, revenues rose 59 per cent YoY to Rs 3,516 crore driven primarily by the 106 per cent jump in biosimilars revenue,'' Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics said. Research Services revenue rose 25 per cent, and Generics reported 15 per cent growth. Core EBITDA for the quarter was up 42 per cent at Rs 936 crore, reflecting a margin of 28 per cent. R&D investments at Rs 315 crore increased by Rs 117 crore this quarter, reflecting our advancing pipeline, which will support future growth, she said.

''Our key biosimilars are gaining traction in both U.S. and Europe with Fulphila®️becoming the leading biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in the U.S. and biosimilar Glargine’s market share crossing the 12% mark. A higher new prescription share reflects the prescriber confidence in our portfolio and the overall improvement in the adoption of biosimilars.” On a standalone basis, Biocon said its net profit was at Rs 46.6 crore, up from Rs 14.9 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at Rs 513.2 crore as compared to Rs 441.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said.

The company said its board approved the appointment of Nicholas Robert Haggar as an Additional Non-Executive, Independent Director subject to registration of his name in the Independent Director's databank maintained by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and accordingly, his appointment on the board will be effective from such date.

