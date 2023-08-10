Left Menu

2 found dead in water-filled pit in UP’s Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:43 IST
2 found dead in water-filled pit in UP’s Pratapgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Two bodies were found in a water-filled pit in Konhdaur police station area, about 30 km from the district headquarters here, on Thursday evening, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Vidyasagar Mishra said locals informed police about the dead bodies and a motorcycle lying in a 10-feet-deep pit filled with water at Parsupur village on Konhdaur-Madafarpur road.

Police reached the spot and fished out the bodies, he said, adding that those killed have been identified as Vipin Kumar (30) and his nephew Sonu Kumar (18), residents of Sarauli village, he said.

The relatives said that both had gone somewhere on a motorcycle on Wednesday evening and they started searching for them when the duo did not return home, police.

The bodies have been sent post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
2
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023