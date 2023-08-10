TN unveils logo for Global Investors Meet 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday unveiled the 'logo' for the state government's ambitious Global Investors Meet scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8 in 2024 here.

At a function held in the city, Stalin said he was happy to unveil the logo as it symbolises the Tamil word 'Tha' depicting mother tongue Tamil and also the state -- Tamil Nadu flourishing in all parameters. In a social media post, Stalin said, ''Excited to unveil the logo for #GIM2024 in Chennai!'' ''A perfect blend of timeless tradition, thriving industrial ecosystem, technological advancement, treasured talent, and social inclusion. Tamil Nadu is your gateway to endless opportunities,'' he said in another tweet.

Earlier, appealing to the industrialists gathered at the venue, he said they should be brand ambassadors for Tamil Nadu and invite top companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.

''I am happy to announce that the Global Investors Meet is scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai. I extend my greetings to Industries, Investment Promoting and Commerce department for organising it.'' he said.

Stalin recalled that several international companies have decided to set up shop in Tamil Nadu only during the DMK rule in 1996-2001 when late M Karunanidhi was the chief minister.

Those industries which are currently located on the outskirts of Chennai all commenced operation only during the DMK rule, he claimed. Responding to media reports that the state was not able to achieve first rank in attracting investments as it did not promote itself although it bagged huge investments, he said, ''Attracting investments alone does not assume significance, it should also be advertised. In such a scenario, today's event (to unveil a logo) is a necessity.'' Stalin observed that a government should have a good reputation, offer better infrastructure facilities with a good law and order situation. Only then investors would come forward to make investments in a state.

In the last two years, the CM said his government signed 241 memorandum of understandings with companies which have committed investments of Rs 2,97,196 lakh crore.

The investments were expected to generate 4,15,282 new jobs in the state.

During the forthcoming Global Investors Meet, investments worth several crores would be attracted and several new jobs particularly for women would be created, he said.

''Through the investments Tamil Nadu will grow, your company will grow. The state is offering a favourable investment climate for investors. The best place to grow your company is Tamil Nadu. Let us all meet at the Global Investors Meet.'' he said. Meanwhile, Minister for industries T R B Rajaa said GIM would be a celebration of Tamil Nadu's rich industrial legacy. The beginning of a new chapter in Tamil Nadu's growth journey. A forum to share knowledge on technology and sustainability. One more step towards an inclusive workforce, he said in a social media post. ''A demonstration of Hon'ble @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin's ambition of a #OneTrillionDollar economy in Tamil Nadu. Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Global Investors' Meet 2024!'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)