Odd News Roundup: Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2023 02:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Yoga enthusiasts master the cat pose at kitten yoga session
Dressed in gym clothing and armed with foam mats, a group of yoga enthusiasts gathered at a studio in the south of the Indian capital for an hour of yoga with a furry twist. Kittens wandered around the sunlit studio in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi as the session began, some resting on the mats as soft music filled the air, while others stared curiously at the attendees as they switched between yoga poses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Vasant Kunj
- Indian
- Kittens
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi among critical opportunities ahead for climate action: UN chief Guterres
Upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi among critical opportunities ahead for climate action: UN chief Guterres
New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Following is the chronology of events leading to the Supreme Court Thursday granting an extension to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15.
At least five killed in Hindu-Muslim clashes south of New Delhi
IREDA, AIIMS sign MoU for solarization of AIIMS New Delhi Campus