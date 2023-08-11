Left Menu

Russia warehouse near Putin's residence is on fire -TASS

Russia's emergency service said on Thursday a warehouse in Odintsovo, a town to the west of Moscow between Vladimir Putin's official residence and the Vnukovo airport, was on fire, TASS news agency reported. It did not say how the fire had started in the warehouse, 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) away from Putin's presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2023 03:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 03:25 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

It did not say how the fire had started in the warehouse, 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) away from Putin's presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. As of around midnight Moscow time, the size of the fire was 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet), TASS said citing an emergency service statement.

Russia reported two Ukrainian drone attacks near Moscow this week. Drones coming from western and southern directions were shot down near Moscow by air defence systems. (Writing by Maria Tsvetkova in New York Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

