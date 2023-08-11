Death toll from Hawaii wildfires will go up 'significantly," governor says
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 04:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 04:00 IST
The death toll from wildfires on Hawaii's Maui island "is going to go up significantly" from the current tally of 36, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN on Thursday.
He said the new number would be released at 9:30 p.m. ET.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josh Green
- Maui island
- Hawaii
Advertisement