China's Hebei province plans for two years for post-flood reconstruction

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 09:19 IST
China's northern province of Hebei may spend two years carrying out post-flood reconstruction, state media China News Service reported on Friday, citing a news conference.
The province will make sure affected residents can move back home or have new homes before this winter, according to the news conference.
