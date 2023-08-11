US Domestic News Roundup: Striking Hollywood writers, studios to return to bargaining table; Maui wildfire death toll hits 55 and may rise; recovery to take years and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Striking Hollywood writers, studios to return to bargaining table

Negotiators for striking Hollywood writers and the major studios will return to the bargaining table on Friday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said as the strike marked more than 100 days. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and other studios, is expected to provide responses to proposals from the WGA, the union said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump lawyers to challenge limits on evidence-sharing, prosecutors warn of threats

Donald Trump's lawyers on Friday will urge a judge to give the former U.S. president more leeway to publicly share portions of the evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election. The lawyers' request goes against the objections of prosecutors, who are concerned that Trump could use details of the confidential evidence to intimidate witnesses.

Maui wildfire death toll hits 55 and may rise; recovery to take years

Maui's wildfires have killed at least 55 people, a toll expected to rise, and unleashed destruction on the resort town of Lahaina that will take many years and billions of dollars to rebuild, Hawaiian officials said on Thursday. Governor Josh Green said the inferno that reduced much of Lahaina to smoldering ruins was the worst natural disaster in the state's history, making thousands of people homeless and leveling as many as 1,000 buildings.

California turns to AI to help spot wildfires

California firefighters are using artificial intelligence to help spot wildfires, feeding video from more than 1,000 cameras strategically placed across the state into a machine that alerts first responders when to mobilize. In an example of the potential of the ALERTCalifornia AI program launched last month, a camera spotted a fire that broke out at 3 a.m. local time in the remote, scrubby Cleveland National Forest about 50 miles (80 km) east of San Diego.

Biden marks anniversary of toxic burn pit legislation during Utah trip

President Joe Biden visited a U.S. veterans' medical center in Utah on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of legislation that provides aid to veterans sickened by gases from military toxic burn pits. Biden is at the end of a three-state swing through the American West to invigorate his reelection bid by touting the economy, new infrastructure projects and legislative accomplishments to Americans, many of whom are unhappy about the direction of the country.

Trump appeals dismissal of defamation claim against E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump on Thursday appealed a judge's dismissal of his claim that the writer E. Jean Carroll defamed him by accusing him of rape, after a jury awarded her $5 million for defamation and sexual abuse but not rape. The former president asked the federal appeals court in Manhattan to overturn an Aug. 7 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan that also rejected some of his defenses in a second defamation lawsuit by Carroll.

Donald Trump aide pleads not guilty to new charges in US documents case

An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to additional federal charges that accused him of misleading investigators who were trying to recover classified documents that the former president took with him when he left office. Trump's valet Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice and false statements in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard in Florida.

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

The number of people who died by suicide in the U.S. hit an estimated record 49,000 in 2022, a 2.6% increase over the prior year, government data showed on Thursday. Over half of all U.S. suicides in 2022 involved firearms, according to the figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

US awards $1.2 billion to Oxy, Climeworks-led carbon air capture hubs

The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced that projects in Texas and Louisiana to remove more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions per year will get over $1 billion in federal grants, a key step in scaling up direct air capture (DAC) technology. The Department of Energy (DOE) selected Project Cypress in Louisiana, run by Battelle, Climeworks Corporation and Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Inc.; and the South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, Texas, proposed by Occidental Petroleum's (Oxy) subsidiary 1PointFive and partners Carbon Engineering Ltd. and Worley.

US proposes January start for Trump election trial

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a federal judge to begin former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 2, 2024. That date would have the trial get under way just two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a race in which Trump is the front-runner.

